YSRCP MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav likely to join JSP

Sources from JSP and some close supporters of Mr. Yadav said that the MLC was unhappy with the YSRCP for a long time and has decided to go for talks with the JSP leaders

December 27, 2023 03:24 am | Updated 03:25 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, a prominent leader from the Yadava community, is likely to join the Jana Sena Party (JSP). He is likely to meet JSP chief Pawan Kalyan and JSP Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar at Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

Sources from JSP and some close supporters of Mr. Yadav said that the MLC was unhappy with the YSRCP for a long time and has decided to go for talks with the JSP leaders.

Mr. Yadav’s friction with the party began when he was refused an MLA ticket from the East Constituency ahead of the 2019 elections, despite him enjoying a stronghold in the Yadava community which is numerically strong in the constituency. Later, he was given the post of YSRCP city president.

Mr. Yadav had contested the municipal elections in 2021 as corporator from Ward 21, and had won with a huge majority. However, he had to experience heartbreak again after the party elected G. Hari Venkata Kumari, who won as corporator from Ward 11, as the Mayor. Miffed over not being elected as Mayor, Mr. Yadav resigned from the post of city party president, and accused some YSRCP leaders of targeting him. Later, he was made an MLC by the YSRCP.

Recently, Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana was made the in-charge of YSRCP Visakhapatnam East constituency, and reports say he is being projected as the MLA candidate from the constituency.

Mr. Yadav then began staying away from party meetings and programmes. Recently, at a council meeting held at the GVMC, he had expressed his displeasure with the corporation for not laying roads and providing basic amenities in his ward.

