YSRCP leaders pay rich tributes to Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on his death anniversary

September 02, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rich tributes were paid to former CM Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on the occasion of his death anniversary at the YSRCP central office at Tadepalli in Guntur district on Saturday. Party general secretary and government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy; ministers Meruga Nagarjuna and Jogi Ramesh; and others participated in the event.

On the occasion, Mr. Ramakrishna said that Mr. Rajasekhara Reddy dedicated his life to the welfare of the poor and that his son Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was following in his footsteps. The late CM showed what a dedicated leader could do for the wellbeing of the masses and had set new standards in governance. By his words and deeds, Mr. Rajasekhara Reddy earned a permanent place in the hearts of the people.

Mr. Jagan was emulating his father by doing a great amount of planning and implementing the schemes in the best possible manner. The results were evident from the people’s goodwill for both the leaders. The most appreciable thing about the father-son duo was their determination to fulfil their promises, Mr. Ramakrishna added.

Minister for Social Welfare Mr. Nagarjuna said Mr. Rajasekhar Reddy had introduced many reforms and populist schemes that helped improve the lot of the downtrodden. The provision of reservation for Muslims was one of his several notable achievements.

Minister for Housing Mr. Ramesh said the people lost a tall leader in Rajasekhar Reddy but were fortunate to have his legacy continued by Mr. Jagan. Government advisor (social justice) Jupudi Prabhakar Rao, MLC Lella Appi Reddy and others spoke.