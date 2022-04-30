YSRCP leader Ganji Prasad’s murder case | Three persons taken into custody

DIG, SP visited G. Kothapalli village, additional forces deployed

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha has said that instructions have been given to conduct inquiry into the attack on Gopalapuram MLA Talari Venkat Rao.

She said that Eluru Range DIG G. Pala Raju, Eluru district Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma and other officials rushed to the spot on Saturday and monitored the situation.

“Police were directed to find out the reasons for the attack on the MLA and take measures to restore peace in G. Kothapalli,” the Home Minister told the media.

If this is so, the Dwaraka Tirumala police reportedly took three persons into custody, who allegedly killed YSRC leader Ganji Prasad in G. Kothapalli village on Saturday. Police launched a hunt to nab the remaining accused in the case.

Family members of the victim alleged that the murder was done with the support of the MLA and demanded action against him. The villagers raised slogans demanding suspension of Mr. Venkat Rao.

“Mr. Rahul Dev Sharma said that a case has been registered on the murder and additional forces were deployed in the village. Pickets have been arranged and the situation was under control,” the SP said.

Meanwhile, the MLA alleged that some unidentified persons attacked him in G. Kothapalli village. He said that he had no disputes with the deceased Prasad.