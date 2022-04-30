Villagers attack YSRCP’s Gopalapuram MLA Talari Venkat Rao, in Andhra’s Eluru district

Talari Venkat Rao went to console family members of party activist Ganji Prasad who was hacked to death

Gopalapuram MLA Talari Venkat Rao suffered injuries when some locals attack him in G. Kothapalli village in Dwaraka Tirumala mandal in Eluru district on April 30.

The incident occurred when Mr. Venkat Rao went to the village to console the family members of YSR Congress Party activist, Ganji Prasad, who was murdered by some miscreants.

Police deployed additional forces in G. Kothapalli village and shifted the MLA to a safer place. A few policemen also suffered injuries in the attack and the tense situation continued for more than two hours in the village. “A rival group of the MLA resorted to the attack,” the locals said.

When Mr. Venkat Rao was enquiring Prasad’s family members over the murder, the villagers raised slogans against the MLA and soon a few locals resorted to the attack.

Stones pelted

Alerted over the sudden reaction from some locals and attack, police tried to stop the locals, protect the MLA and shift him from the spot. However, some locals overpowered the police and thrashed Venkat Rao alleging that the murder occurred with his support.

Police and the supporters of the MLA shifted him into a house and then to a school. But the rival group of Mr. Venkat Rao cordoned the school, pelted stones and raised slogans. The MLA was in the school for more than two hours under police protection.

Villagers allege that the MLA ignored the complaints of the victim, Ganji Prasad, over irregularities in allotting house sites in G. Kothapalli village, as the deceased was in the rival group.

MLA shifted

Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma, who rushed to the spot, said the MLA was safe and additional forces were being deployed to G. Kothapalli village.

“The MLA was shifted from the village with police force. We are trying to convince the agitators,” Mr. Rahul Dev Sharma told The Hindu.