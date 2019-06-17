YSRCP launches all-out attack on TDP

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) legislators has said the Governor’s speech epitomised the programmes and policies of the new government, while simultaneously pointing out the lapses of the previous Telugu Desam government that led to the party’s defeat in the general elections.

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks to Governor’s address in the Assembly on Monday, YSRCP members spared no opportunity to digress from the subject to take a dig at the TDP that run government in the previous term.

The charges of corruption in various projects, including Polavaram and the construction of capital city Amaravati, dominated the discussion.

Minister for Finance, Planning and Legislative Affairs Buggana Rajendranath Reddy suggested that before questioning the Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s decision to hand over AP properties in Hyderabad, former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu should prove that it was not his fear of being caught in the cash-for-vote scandal that made him run away from the common capital. But for these compulsions, Mr. Naidu could have protected A.P.’s properties in the 9th and 10th Schedules, he said.

‘Report in 45 days’

Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar Yadav said the high-level committee formed by the government to look into lapses in various projects would come up with its report in 45 days, till which time Mr. Naidu and his team should desist from making tall claims of their performance. Sarvepalli MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy made a scathing criticism of Mr. Naidu, reiterating that having snatched the TDP from his father-in-law, the former Chief Minister had no right to talk of values and ethics.

Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh alleged that several TDP MLAs were ready to defect to the YSRCP if the doors were open to them.

Sattenapalli MLA Ambati Rambabu said granting of Deputy Chief Minister posts to Schedule Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Backward Classes and Minority representatives who were elected to the Legislative Assembly was revolutionary and historic. The TDP promised completion of Polavaram Project, building of a capital for Andhra Pradesh and securing Special Category Status for the State, it was the YSRCP that was going to complete them, he said.

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakara Reddy quoting some of the well-known Telugu poets and writers compared Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to ‘Vamanudu’ and Balichakravarthi at the same time.

“While he grow like Vamanudu in a short time to become the Chief Minister, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is also like Balichakravarthi, ready to sacrifice anything for the poor and needy.” He also compared Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s padayatra to Mao Zedong’s ‘Long March’.

Nagari MLA R.K. Roja listed various ‘atrocities’ committed on women during the Telugu Desam regime. The women in the State were able to breath easy with Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy becoming Chief Minister, she said.