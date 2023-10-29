HamberMenu
YSRCP Kavali MLA blames opposition parties for attack on bus driver

The opposition parties are resorting to mudslinging on the YSRCP with ‘ulterior political motives, alleges R. Pratap Kumar Reddy

October 29, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - NELLORE

S Murali
S. Murali

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA from Kavali, R. Pratap Kumar Reddy on October 29 (Sunday) condemned the attack on a bus driver of the state-owned bus at Kavali, alleging that it was perpetrated by the people belonging to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Showing to the media the pictures of the accused purportedly attending programmes of the TDP, JSP and BJP, he said leaders of the opposition parties were resorting to mudslinging on the ruling party with ‘‘ulterior political motives’‘. He demanded the immediate arrest of all the accused. ‘‘I want peace in my constituency,” he said.

He took strong exception to TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s charge that rowdy elements had a free hand in the YSRCP regime.

Referring to the ‘Nijam Gelavali‘ campaign undertaken by the TDP, he said, ‘‘We will expose the falsehood of the TDP before the people. The truth will triumph.”

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Nellore / state politics

