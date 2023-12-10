HamberMenu
YSRCP govt. is anti-Dalit as is evident from the NCRB data, says Varla Ramaiah

The government has remained a mute spectator to the attacks on Dalits, and scrapped 28 schemes rolled out by the TDP government for their welfare, he alleges

December 10, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
TDP Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah.

TDP Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah. | Photo Credit: File Photo

TDP Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah has said that the YSRCP government is anti-Dalit, and wonders if anyone from the ruling party is ready for an open debate on the issue.

Addressing a press conference at the State party office on Sunday, Mr. Ramaiah sought the Chief Minister’s reaction to the data related to the attacks on Dalits contained in the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). 

Mr. Ramaiah said the NCRB report vindicated the TDP’s stand that the government did a great deal of harm to the Dalits through its policies and actions.

Worst of all, the government remained a mute spectator to the attacks on Dalits. These incidents increased manifold after the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) took over the reins of power in May 2019, he said.

Further, Mr. Ramaiah alleged that the YSRCP government scrapped 28 schemes that were implemented by the TDP for the welfare of Dalits. He alleged that assigned lands were occupied by the YSRCP leaders on a large scale.

Empowerment of the Scheduled Castes was confined to rhetoric in the last four and a half years, the TDP leader said, adding that he had irrefutable evidence of the atrocities committed on Dalits during the YSRCP regime.

