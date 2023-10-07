YSRCP govt. committed to welfare and development, says Minister Kakani

October 07, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - NELLORE

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has asserted that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was committed to implementing welfare schemes and development projects with full vigour.

Initiating development projects in Podalakuru at his home Assembly segment of Sarvepalli on Saturday, he said the welfare-oriented YSR Congress Party government was at the forefront of implementing welfare schemes and initiating development projects on a large scale which was never seen before in the State.

Fulfilling corporate social responsibility, independent power producer SEIL Energy India Limited (SEIL) renovated two dilapidated buildings in Government Junior College at Podalakuru. Inaugurating the new facilities, he said the SEIL’s laudable initiative ensured better infrastructure for 300 students and enabled them to study well. He said efforts were on to set up a degree college in Podalakuru. He reminisced about the good old days when he studied eighth, ninth and tenth classes in the school before it was upgraded to a junior college.

The SEIL implemented various development initiatives to support the communities in an all-encompassing manner, he said. It had been providing evening snacks for the tenth class students preparing for board examinations. Over 2,000 students in Sarvepalli Assembly constituency were benefitted from this, he added.

The Minister unveiled a bronze statue of his father and former Samiti president Kakani Ramana Reddy at the Podalakuru Gate Centre and paid floral tributes. He later laid the foundation stone for civic infrastructure projects worth ₹2.88 crore, including cement roads and drains on the occasion.