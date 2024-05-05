YSRCP government done injustice to backward classes, alleges TDP Rajam candidate Kondru

May 05, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Former Minister and Rajam TDP candidate Kondru Muralimohan on Sunday alleged that YSRCP government had done injustice to backward classes by stopping allocation of funds for BC corporation and misled them with creation of powerless corporations for each community. AP Viswabrahmana BC Sadhikarika Committee State member and district president Mugada Srinivasa Rao and several members joined the TDP in the presence of Mr. Muralimohan at Rajam.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Muralimohan assured that the TDP would strive to put the community in BC-A list. He promised that the community members would get a decent livelihood opportunities apart from pension for those above 50 years of age. Earlier, he campaigned in several places of Rajam and explained the benefits of super-six assurances given in the TDP manifesto.