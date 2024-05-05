GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

YSRCP government done injustice to backward classes, alleges TDP Rajam candidate Kondru

May 05, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Former Minister and TDP candidate Kondru Murali Mohan campaigning at Rajam in Vizianagaram district on Sunday.

Former Minister and TDP candidate Kondru Murali Mohan campaigning at Rajam in Vizianagaram district on Sunday.

Former Minister and Rajam TDP candidate Kondru Muralimohan on Sunday alleged that YSRCP government had done injustice to backward classes by stopping allocation of funds for BC corporation and misled them with creation of powerless corporations for each community. AP Viswabrahmana BC Sadhikarika Committee State member and district president Mugada Srinivasa Rao and several members joined the TDP in the presence of Mr. Muralimohan at Rajam.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Muralimohan assured that the TDP would strive to put the community in BC-A list. He promised that the community members would get a decent livelihood opportunities apart from pension for those above 50 years of age. Earlier, he campaigned in several places of Rajam and explained the benefits of super-six assurances given in the TDP manifesto.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.