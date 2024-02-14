GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP, despite having 31 MPs, has failed to get Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh, says Nara Lokesh

Key promises made to the State on railway zone and Polavaram project remain unfulfilled, says the TDP national general secretary

February 14, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

K Srinivasa Rao
TDP leaders presenting a Bobbili Veena to party national general secretary Nara Lokesh at Parvatipuram on Wednesday.

TDP leaders presenting a Bobbili Veena to party national general secretary Nara Lokesh at Parvatipuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh on February 14 (Wednesday) alleged that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), despite having 22 members in Lok Sabha and nine representatives in Rajya Sabha, had failed to step up pressure on the Union government to grant the Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh.

TDP Parvatipuram in-charge Bonela Vijaya Chandra and other leaders accorded a warm welcome to Mr. Lokesh as he came for the first time to the district headquarters of Parvatipuram-Manyam. Addressing the party cadres, Mr. Lokesh said, ”Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRCP MLAs will face a defeat in the forthcoming elections as many key promises made on SCS, railway zone, Polavaram project and others remain unfulfilled.”

Referring to the death of two persons due to “consumption of contaminated water” in Guntur, Mr. Lokesh said people were eagerly waiting to teach a lesson to the YSRCP as it was not able to provide even drinking water. He alleged that the YSRCP activists were not happy with Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s administration.

Mr. Bonela Vijaya Chandra said that the TDP had become strong in Parvatipuram and other constituencies of the district as the people had “realised about the poor development in the last five years”.

Earlier, Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders Gurana Ayyalu, Adada Mohana Rao greeted Mr. Lokesh. They said that the unity between the TDP and JSP leaders remained intact in all constituencies.

