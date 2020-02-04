YSRCP defends LPS for providing house sites for the poor

Decrying those opposing Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) for providing house sites to poor people, YSR Congress Party spokesman and Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath said on Tuesday that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken a courageous decision to provide house sites to all people.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the TDP and Left parties were trying to give an impression that the scheme was aimed at giving away valuable lands to corporates and others. He said the intention of the Chief Minister was to see that no one remained homeless in the State.

Mr. Amarnath said one should understand that the government could only provide 50 house sites to poor besides 200 square yards to those surrendering assigned lands for each one acre acquired under LPS after leaving space for common amenities. He said the Chief Minister being a visionary had hit upon the novel idea to spend a huge amount for acquiring an estimated 3,200 acres in Visakhapatnam to give sites to all eligible families.

He said all the political parties should appreciate the government decision and extend their full cooperation to the novel gesture instead of trying to make baseless allegations. He also found fault with the allegations made by TDP leader and former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy earlier in the day on LPS.

Three capitals

Hailing the announcement of the Centre that the decision to choose capital was the discretion of the States, he said with this the formation of three capitals would become a reality soon.

Mr. Amarnath said in response to a question by TDP MP Galla Jayadev, the Home Ministry in a written reply stated that it was up to the State to decide where to locate the capital. He said at least now TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu should stop misleading the farmers of the Amaravati area.

Accusing Mr. Naidu of resorting to dirty tricks to stall the implementation of three capitals, he said he was trying to safeguard his interests after indulging in ‘insider trading’ before finalising Amaravati as the capital.

The YSRCP leader came down heavily on Mr. Naidu for stating that during nine months after the new government was formed in the State, the financial position had worsened, he blamed the TDP for borrowing ₹2.5 lakh crore during 2014-19 entailing a huge burden on the exchequer.