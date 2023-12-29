GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YSRCP completely ignored Srikakulam’s development, alleges MP Rammohan Naidu

Rammohan Naidu said CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had cheated all sections of the society including Titli cyclone victims who could not get compensation even after five years.

December 29, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu. File

Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on December 29 alleged that the YSRCP government had completely ignored Srikakulam district’s development and failed to fulfill promises made to various sections of the society. Along with Srikakulam former MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi, he released the list of unfulfilled promises such as delay in construction of Neradi barrage on Vamsadhara river, non-sanctioning of funds for canals’ improvement, bridges across Nagavali river in several places and others.

He said that Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had cheated all sections of the society including Titli cyclone victims who could not get compensation even after five years.

“We are ready for debate on any platform with the YSRCP Ministers and public representatives over the failures of the government. We will give all the details of the unfulfilled promises on other issues too,” he said.

Mr. Rammohan Naidu alleged that the YSRCP government had failed to provide land for Railway Ministry although it had accepted railway zone demand in the year 2018 itself. The party senior leaders PMJ Babu, Bonangi Bhaskara Rao, Madarapu Venkatesh, S. V. Ramana Madiga, Sinthu Sudhakar, Kornu Nagarjuna Pratap and others were present.

