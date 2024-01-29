YSRCP committed to social justice and development, says Andhra Pradesh Health Minister

January 29, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) conducted Samajika Sadhikara Yatra at Chilakaluripeta on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Medical and Health Minister Vidadala Rajini said the State Government was implementing welfare, development and social justice like nowhere else in the country. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted that no eligible person was left out, and the benefits of welfare schemes did not reach him or her. The social justice began with Mr. Jagan in the State. As a BC woman, I was given a seat in Chilakaluripet, and it was Mr. Jagan who ensured my victory. He gave me a berth in his Cabinet, she pointed out.

The development in Chilakaluripet was possible due to the rule of the YSRCP government which has never happened in the past. It was necessary to reelect the YSRCP with an overwhelming majority, she said .

Chilakaluripet YSRCP coordinator Mallela Rajesh Naidu said that no other Chief Minister in the country implemented the welfare schemes like Mr. Jagan after independence. He said that Chilakaluripet has developed in all ways under the YSRCP government. He said that he would ensure victory of YSRCP in Chilakaluripet. Guntur East MLA Mustafa and others spoke.