YSRCP and alliance manifestos silent on urban and rural development, alleges Taxpayers’ Association

May 06, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The election manifestos released by both the YSR Congress Party and the NDA alliance of Telugu Desam Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Jana Sena Party in the State talk of freebies again, but what do they have for urban development, asked members of the Taxpayers’ Association.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on May 6 (Monday), association president V. Sambi Reddy and secretary M.V. Anjaneyulu and others said the manifestos fall short on policies for urban and rural development, reducing tax burden on people and traffic issues in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

“While the TDP manifesto talks of bringing power charges under control through rooftop solar scheme. But, how many of us can afford it?” the members asked, adding that the power tariff would see a decline only when the government stops imposing true-up charges. But, neither of the manifestos talks about this, nor about stopping the privatisation of the power sector.

Citing the Comptroller and Auditor General of India(CAG) report that said local bodies cannot function without the help of government funds, the members pointed out how the manifestos did not even promise to allot funds to them as prescribed by the State Finance Commission.

Property tax

The alliance promise to reduce property tax is also misleading the public, they said. “It cannot be brought down without revoking the Act 44/2020, as per which the tax on urban property is based on the value of the property. The tax has seen a rise of 75% so far and may increase more, if the Act is not revoked immediately,” the members said.

They also lamented that traffic issues in the two major cities of the State, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, do not feature at all in the manifestos. “There is no mention of inauguration of metro rail or the promise of durable roads. There is nothing on urban development,” they said, adding that welfare schemes alone will not bring about any development in the State.

Of all the manifestos, those released by the Left parties have promised all the right things, they said, urging the public to vote for them in Vijayawada.