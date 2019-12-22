YSRC flays TDP for ‘wild charges’, blames all parties for opposing three capitals idea

YSR Congress Party’s general secretary C. Ramachandraiah has flayed the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for vehemently opposing the concept of three capitals mooted by the State government to decentralise administration and development.

At a press conference here on Sunday, he said the TDP, which was always known for blowing issues out of proportion to confuse people, was resorting to mudslinging on the government with the help of a section of the media. “It was Chandrababu Naidu who showed graphics to the people in the name of capital, but the Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy is bent on taking development to every corner of the State,” he averred. Every idea, to take shape and become a reality, would take time and the government should be given reasonable time before resorting to undue criticism, he said, in a veiled reference to the spate of charges made by the cross-section of the society on the three capitala issue.

‘All are wrong’

Blaming every party that opposed the decision, Mr. Ramachandraiah created a flutter saying that Mr. Chandrababu Naidu’s men were spread across all parties, which he cited as the reason behind all the parties ‘joining hands’ to criticise the government’s decision. “The Left parties should understand the facts behind the three-capitals concept and not merely ‘parrot’ the words spoken by Chandrababu Naidu,” he fumed. In the same vein, he brushed aside Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan as ‘lacking maturity in thought’, in spite of aspiring to emerge as the main leader of the Opposition. He also found fault with Lok Satta President Jayaprakash Narayan, saying even his way of thinking was wrong on the capital issue.