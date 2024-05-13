YSR Congress Party leaders assault polling officer for alleged vote manipulation in Vizianagaram district

VIZIANAGARAM

YSR Congress Party leaders and local activists reportedly assaulted a polling officer in KSR Puram of Gajapathinagaram constituency in Vizianagaram district suspecting that he misled an elderly woman and cast her vote in favour of TDP.

The grandson of the woman was not allowed by polling officer inside the booth while saying that he would assist her since others cannot enter the booth. Later, the woman complained to the authorities that she was about to vote for the YSRCP but it was cast in favour of the TDP.

Her complaint led to uproar and made the ruling party leaders to manhandle the polling officer. Other polling officials deplored the incident and urged the police to take stern action on the attackers saying that he did not cast the vote as alleged by the locals.