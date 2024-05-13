GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

YSR Congress Party leaders assault polling officer for alleged vote manipulation in Vizianagaram district

Other polling officials deny the charge and seek action against the attackers

Published - May 13, 2024 07:09 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

VIZIANAGARAM

YSR Congress Party leaders and local activists reportedly assaulted a polling officer in KSR Puram of Gajapathinagaram constituency in Vizianagaram district suspecting that he misled an elderly woman and cast her vote in favour of TDP.

The grandson of the woman was not allowed by polling officer inside the booth while saying that he would assist her since others cannot enter the booth. Later, the woman complained to the authorities that she was about to vote for the YSRCP but it was cast in favour of the TDP.

Her complaint led to uproar and made the ruling party leaders to manhandle the polling officer. Other polling officials deplored the incident and urged the police to take stern action on the attackers saying that he did not cast the vote as alleged by the locals.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.