Youth should focus on building a corruption-free society: AU Registrar

‘Honesty and integrity alone can help people lead a dignified life’

A large number of students from about 22 colleges in Andhra University and its affiliates took part in the integrity pledge, as part of the inaugural function of Vigilance Week organised by HPCL-Visakh Refinery in association with the university, here on Tuesday.

The pledge was read out by AU Registrar V. Krishnamohan, HPCL GM (HR) K. Nagesh and DGM (Vigilance Department) Saket Kalikar.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Krishnamohan said that the youth should focus on building a corruption-free society and stated that honesty and integrity alone can help people lead a dignified life, leading to better governance.

Mr. Nagesh urged the students to lead a life filled with values and ethics and maintain transparency in their daily life.

At Dredging Corporation of India, G.Y.V. Victor, MD and CEO, administered the integrity pledge to all the employees at the head office in the city and at different projects across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised for corrupt-free practices by adopting transparent technological-based initiatives in the organisation like e-governance, e-office and technology-based procurement and automation processes.

He has assured that the DCI management will act swiftly to take strict and stringent action against anyone at any level found involved in corrupt practices.

Chief guest of the occasion, S. Sumitra, Principal of Law College, Andhra University, said that the development of the nation is hindered because of corruption and corruption has a negative effect even on the good works done.

A.K. Dasgupta, Joint General Manager (Legal) DCIL, also spoke.

The Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam also observed the Vigilance Awareness week on this year’s theme ‘Independent India @75: Self-Reliance with Integrity.’

Speaking on occasion, M. Chandrasekhar, Director of IIMV, said, “The most basic step one has to follow to alienate corruption is by doing the work righteously even when one isn’t under the eyes of supervision. We should follow the protocols laid down by the government meticulously to be a righteous citizen of the country.”

Deepika Gupta, CVO, spoke.