Youth Parliament should be held across schools to strengthen the roots of democracy: AP School Education Commissioner

May 07, 2024 11:31 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh School Education Commissioner, S. Suresh Kumar, on May 7 (Tuesday) asked the Director of the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) B. Pratap Reddy to organise ‘Youth Parliament’ competitions annually in schools across the State.

In a statement, Mr. Suresh said that the purpose of the scheme, being implemented by the Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs is to strengthen the roots of democracy and enable the student community to be more aware of the functioning of the parliament.

He said that all relevant training material for organising these competitions is available on the website https://mpa.gov.in/activities/youth-parliament. The Director of SCERT is the nodal officer for this scheme, he added.

Mr. Suresh said the Regional Joint Directors of School Education and the District Education Officers should give necessary instructions to the headmasters of the schools concerned in this regard.