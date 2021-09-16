Youth held on charges of molesting two minors

Timely arrival of police helps prevent lynching of the accused

Residents of a colony in B. Kothakota mandal headquarters, 40 km from Madanapalle, on Tuesday night caught a local youth while he was allegedly molesting two minor girls, and handed him over to the police. Timely arrival of the police from nearby police station prevented the mobs from lynching the accused.

According to information, the youth allegedly lured the two girls with eatables and took them to the terrace. As he started allegedly molesting them, one of the siblings climbed down the stairs and informed her grandmother, who was alone at home. When she raised the alarm, neighbours gathered around and caught hold of the accused Anil Kumar.

The weeping and distressed siblings tried to express the youth’s acts, when the mob pounced on the accused and tied him up to a tree. As one after the other started thrashing him, the girls’ grandmother, who turned tense and perturbed with the commotion, contacted the police through SOS Disha App, which was downloaded in her mobile by a volunteer a couple of days ago.

Deputy SP (Madanapalle) A. Ravimanohar Achari said that within four minutes of receiving the call, a police team rushed to the colony from B. Kothakota police station and took the accused into custody, and prevented the possibility of him getting lynched by the mob.

In the backdrop of the recent gruesome murder and rape of a child in Telangana, the incident created a flutter in the area. A case was registered and the accused was sent for remand on Thursday.