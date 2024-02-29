GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youngsters should aim for officer-rank jobs in army, says retired Major General

February 29, 2024 04:36 am | Updated 04:36 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Retired Major General Rajpal Punja being welcomed by youngsters at Indian Army Calling institute in Srikakulam on Wednesday.

Retired Major General Rajpal Punja being welcomed by youngsters at Indian Army Calling institute in Srikakulam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Retired Major General Rajpal Punia on February 27 (Wednesday) advised the youth to aim for the officer-rank jobs in Indian Army, instead of satisfying themselves with soldier and entry-level posts.

Indian Army Calling, a training organisation for aspirants of jobs in the defence sector, conducted an interactive session for students on getting officer-level jobs in the army, navy and air force.

Speaking as the chief guest, the retired Major General said that proper planning and guidance from experts would help youngsters to get top jobs in various wings such as engineering, medicine, telecom, communications and others in armed forces.

Indian Army Calling founder Basava Venkataramana urged Mr. Punia to use his good offices for the establishment of a Sainik School in Srikakulam district. He said 372 youngsters were selected for various posts with the professional training being given at the institution.

defence / Andhra Pradesh

