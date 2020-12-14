Youngsters actively participating in Green India Challenge

We For You Foundation makes teenagers involve in the cause

Green India Challenge, which is a popular concept among celebrities of India, has now inspired youngsters who make common people also to participate in the event and increase the green cover in their localities.

A couple of years ago, students of several colleges joined hands and started “We For You” Foundation and organised many programmes in innovative manner.

The youngsters, who are active on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, have utilised the social media platforms to motivate others to participate in the Green India Challenge. Under the programme, they have to plant a sapling and upload a photo and 30 seconds of video footage on Instagram while tagging ‘We For You’ Foundation, which presents them participation certificates and gifts.

“The response has been good from many college students of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. So far, nearly 170 people took up the challenge. Under this programme, each challenger motivated three more persons. We formed groups for every 10 participants to select the winners based on their involvement,” said Y. Kumar Naveen, founder-president of ‘We For You’ organisation.

“With the participation of children in the cause, parents are also coming forward to develop greenery in their vicinity. Their support is needed for the expenses needed to buy saplings and fencing,” he added.

According to him, Navneeth Rathod of Sangareddy, Sneha Of Jiaguda-Hyderabad, P.Likhita of Vizianagaram and others emerged winners in the phase-1 competition, and the second phase winners woud be announced by end of December.