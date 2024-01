January 24, 2024 08:26 am | Updated 08:26 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Writer and former chairman of Andhra Pradesh Hindi Academy, Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, has been appointed by the Vishwa Hindi Parishad as the Hindi language coordinator for the United States and Canada. The Parishad convener, Vipan Kumar, welcomed Mr. Lakshmi Prasad in Delhi on Tuesday and felicitated him with a memento and shawl.