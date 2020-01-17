Writers should fulfil their socialresponsibility: PSTU former V-C

Writers should take the lead in finding solution to pressing social problems, said Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University(PSTU) former Vice-Chancellor and professor S.V. Satyanarayana at the ninth edition of Telugu writers conference.

Delivering the keynote address at the event hosted by the Prakasam District Writers’ Association at the AKVK College grounds grounds here on Friday, Prof. Satyanarayana exhorted the GenX writers to take inspiration from literary giants like Gurujada Appa Rao, Gurram Jashua, Kaloji Narayana Rao, Sri Sri and contribute their mite in enriching Telugu literature.

Noted literary performer Garikapati Narasimha Rao said Telugu writers down the ages had promoted progressive ideas. He added that the present day youth should uphold moral values while eschewing too much materialism.

Awards

On the occasion, writer Koduru Prabhakar was presented the ‘Gita Padya Vidadatha’ award and Ponnuri Venkata Srinivasulu was elected president of the Prakasam District Writers’ Association.

A lively Kavi Sammelan was organised as part of the three-day conference sponsored by former Darsi MLA Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy.

Among other events, seminars, poetry recitals and ‘Ashtavadhanam’ are scheduled to be held at the event, that is seeing participation of more than 600 writers from, among other States, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Prakasam Distrit Writers’ Association president B. Hanuma Reddy outlined the contributions of the association in promotion of Telugu language and literature.