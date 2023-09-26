Women’s quota Bill is a ‘post-dated’ cheque brought by BJP to delude women: CPI(M)

September 26, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has dubbed the Women’s Reservation Bill as a “post-dated cheque.” The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has enacted a “political drama” only to delude the women, who were ‘‘ill-treated’‘ by it on various occasions, as the elections were fast approaching.

At a press conference here on Tuesday, CPI(M) Polit Bureau members M.A. Baby and B.V. Raghavulu said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP had any real intention to prioritise women empowerment, the Women’s Reservation Bill would have been implemented immediately without the ifs and buts and all other conditions.

‘Election stunt’

‘‘The Bill is a mere election stunt, and doesn’t deliver anything concrete. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP have been humiliating women ever since they came to power. President Droupadi Murmu was insulted right from the inauguration of the new Parliament building to the commencement of session in the new building. Is it because she hails from a downtrodden community or for being a woman? Likewise, the plight of women wrestlers has not been addressed. Instead, the BJP leader responsible for it is being shielded,’‘ they said.

‘’Women in Manipur were assaulted and there were many such instances where women were not given due respect. As the elections are approaching the BJP has brought the Bill with much fanfare. But the Bill only ensures that women are going to be deprived till the next Census and the delimitation exercise,’‘ they said, adding, the women’s quota should be implemented immediately.

Mr. Raghavulu, referring to the Andhra Pradesh politics, said unfortunately both the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were supporting the BJP at the Centre. ‘‘The AIADMK has come out of the NDA. The YSRCP and the TDP should ponder over supporting the BJP, which destroys the political parties that align with it for its growth,’‘ he said.

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivas Rao said that the police should tender an apology for their comments that ‘‘anti-social elements would take advantage’‘ if permission was given to the Anganwadi workers’ protest.