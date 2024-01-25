Women voters outnumbered men in united Vizianagaram district

January 25, 2024 02:34 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Women voters outnumbered men in a majority of Assembly constituencies of united Vizianagaram district, thanks to enrollment of many teenaged girls in almost all areas. As far as Vizianagaram is concerned the total voters’ number is 2,49, 578 and out of them women are 1,28, 312.

The male voter’s number was confined to 1,21,235. As many as 31 people enrolled as third category in Vizianagaram district. The special enrolment drive conducted by the election authorities played a vital role in enrolment of more women voters this time. A student pursuing chartered accountancy course Katta Ashrita said that the special drive helped her and other students aged above 18 years to enroll their names in voters’ list.

“Submission of applications online has also helped many of my friends. Later, the booth level officers verified credentials and enrolled their names. We are excited to participate in the elections for the first time,” she added.

In nearby Nellimarla constituency, the women voters’ total figure is 1,06,874 and the men voter’s number is 1,04, 676. Rural women are also expected to play a key role in 2024 general elections as their number is more in constituencies like Gajapathinagaram, S.Kota, Cheepurupalli and others. The total number of women voters is 1,03,576 in Gajapathinagaram whereas the men voter’s number is 99,475.

As far as S. Kota is concerned, the women voters’ number is 1,13,117 and the men’s number is only 1,07,188. The women voter’s number is 1,15,791 in Bobbili where men voters’ number was confined to 1,13,07. In Cheepurupalli, the total number of women voters’ is 1,01,595 and men voters’ number is 1,01,574. Their strength is almost same in Cheepurupalli constituency. As far as Saluru is concerned, the total women voters’ is 1,03, 248 and men voters’ number 2,01, 441.

Interestingly, the women voters’ number is less compared to men in tribal dominated Kurupam and Parvatipuram constituencies. The total number of women voters is only 99,005 in Kurupam and the men voters number is 93,189. In Parvatipuram, the women voters’ number is only 85,118 but the men’s voters number is 92,665. The gap is almost 7,000 in Parvatipuram which is the headquarters for newly formed Parvatipuram-Manyam district.