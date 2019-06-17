Women, tribal battalions on the cards: Home Minister

The State government is contemplating establishing a women battalion and a tribal battalion in the State soon.

“The government can establish four battalions of police post bifurcation,” Home Minister M. Sucharita told the media after assuming office on Sunday.

Ms. Sucharita said the previous government did not take steps to establish the police battalions though there was a facility to do so. The government gave a careful thought to it and decided to establish them now.

Recruitments

The government would also implement the weekly off system for the police personnel. Steps were being taken in that direction. This would help the policemen spend at least one day in a week with their families, she said.

The results of 2018 police recruitment test would be announced soon. Also, notification to fill vacancies would be issued at the earliest, she added. Stating that it was the responsibility of the police to protect law and order, the Home Minister said steps would be taken to prevent atrocities against women and children.

Friendly policing

A special toll-free number to help women in distress was also on the cards, Ms. Sucharita said.

The government would ultimately bring in friendly policing, the Home Minister added.

Referring to the reports accusing the police of failing to respond in time when a pastor allegedly misbehaved with a child in Anantapur, the Home Minister said the police were directed to act immediately on the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother. Though the accused fled by the time the police reached there, he was caught within two days, Ms. Sucharita said.

“The media should give sufficient time to the police to take action,” she observed.