Women Commission gets a patfor helping pregnant women

NCW chief lauds the initiatives taken during the second wave

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma praised Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma and other members for the initiatives undertaken by them to help pregnant women during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Ms. Sharma spoke to the Chairpersons of Women Commission of different States through video link on Thursday, and enquired about the help being extended to women and the needy during the pandemic.

Ms. Padma said that the A.P. Mahila Commission had extended a helping hand to pregnant women in the State. Director R. Suez said that necessary healthcare facilities and oxygen were provided to the pregnant women who had approached the commission.

“The Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission, in association with the Police, Women Development and Child Welfare departments, Disha Women Police Stations, One-Stop Centres, Village and Ward Secretariat staff, extended help to the pregnant women who were tested positive,” said Ms. Padma.

YSR Clinics

The YSR Clinics set up by the government in villages were providing the necessary medical aid to women. The role of NGOs in this regard is laudable, said Ms. Suez and appreciated the officers and staff of the line departments who cooperated with the Women Commission in helping the pregnant women.