Andhra Pradesh

Woman refuses to leave from Tirumala temple

Srivari Seva volunteers take the help of a female guard to evict her

A woman devotee refused to leave from the premises of the Sri Venkateswara temple here on Saturday.

The woman, who was unidentified, was spotted by Srivari Seva volunteers lying behind a sub temple after darshan of the deity. When the volunteers asked her to vacate the place, she refused to do so.

The volunteers then alerted the Vigilance and security staff, who with the help of a female guard escorted the woman out of the temple.

TTD VGO Manohar said that the woman picked up an argument with the security staff when she was asked to leave.

“Left with no option, we were forced to seek the assistance of a female guard to evict her,” Mr. Manohar said.

