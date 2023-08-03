HamberMenu
Woman lecturer stabbed to death in Annamayya district

August 03, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Hindu Bureau

A middle-aged woman lecturer was stabbed to death near Madanapalle in Annamayya district on Thursday.

The body of Rukhsana (35), who worked at a private degree college, was found in a pool of blood on the outskirts of the town. Upon receiving information from locals, Deputy Superintendent of Police Kesappa went to the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem examination.

According to police, the victim’s husband, Khader Ahmed, married another woman, Ayesha, as she remained childless. However, after Rukhsana gave birth to a daughter recently, the man got closer to her once again.

Rukhsana’s family members suspect the role of Ayesha and her family members in the murder, the police said. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

