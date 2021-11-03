Andhra Pradesh

Woman kills husband in Anantapur

A former security guard Battini Venkateswarlu, 52, was allegedly done to death by his wife Kusuma, 34, while he was asleep last night. I Town Circle Inspector Prathap Reddy said they had taken her into custody and were interrogating her.

The police said according to Kusuma, he used to suspect her fidelity and torture her every day. “Vexed by his repeated accusations and torture, she committed the crime,” the accused told police. The couple has two daughters. Son of a retired Mandal Parishad Development Officer, Venkateswarlu was not employed anywhere and so was Kusuma and they used live on the interest from the MPDO’s retirement benefits, the police said.

Kusuma hit Venkateswarlu on the head with a wooden pestle leading to instantaneous death. The police have registered a case and an autopsy of the body was done.


