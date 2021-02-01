‘Woman COVID Warrior Award’ for Vizianagaram SP

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari received the Woman COVID Warrior Award from Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar at a function organised in New Delhi on Sunday.

Director General of Police Gautam Sawang recommended her name to the Union Governemnt for the prestigious award after witnessing her relentless efforts to prevent the spread of the pandemic during the lockdown.

She came to limelight when she personally cooked and served meals to labourers who were returning to their native places during the lockdown. In the absence of restaurants, they were suffering from hunger and called her at night explaining their ordeal. She then cooked at her home and provided meals to a large number of distressed labourers.

She also arranged for vehicles to help the migrant workers reach their homes safely after observing that they had multiple health problems due to walking for long distances from across the country.