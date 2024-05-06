Woman accuses former house owner of ‘molesting’ her

May 06, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KADAPA

A woman hailing from Proddatur in Kadapa district has accused her former house owner of molesting and also threatening to kill her, if she married anyone else. Addressing the media at Proddatur Press Club on Monday along with her mother, the woman (wearing a hijab to protect her identity) named the accused as Vadla Dada Peer, a local YSRCP leader and a close follower of MLA Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy.

“Dada Peer not only sexually harassed me, but also spoiled my marriage proposals by disclosing some private photos. He also threatened to upload these pictures on social media and even kill me if I divulged this to anyone,” she said, while showing Dada Peer’s photos taken with the local MLA. The woman has approached the Proddatur One Town police station seeking justice.