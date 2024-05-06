GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Woman accuses former house owner of ‘molesting’ her

May 06, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

A woman hailing from Proddatur in Kadapa district has accused her former house owner of molesting and also threatening to kill her, if she married anyone else. Addressing the media at Proddatur Press Club on Monday along with her mother, the woman (wearing a hijab to protect her identity) named the accused as Vadla Dada Peer, a local YSRCP leader and a close follower of MLA Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy.

“Dada Peer not only sexually harassed me, but also spoiled my marriage proposals by disclosing some private photos. He also threatened to upload these pictures on social media and even kill me if I divulged this to anyone,” she said, while showing Dada Peer’s photos taken with the local MLA. The woman has approached the Proddatur One Town police station seeking justice.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.