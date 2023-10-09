With an eye on 2024, Jagan asks party to employ ‘four-pronged strategy’ for victory

October 09, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy urged his party workers to employ a four-pronged strategy of publicising the State government’s mass-contact programmes in order to make a ‘clean sweep’ during the General and Assembly elections scheduled to be held next year.

In his highly spirited address to a gathering of nearly 8,000 elected representatives of the ruling party here on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked them to earnestly participate in publicisation of Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha, Aadudam Andhra, ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’ and ‘Bus Yatra’ across the State.

The party’s rank and file would be involved in the four campaigns which are aimed at reaching the masses. Particularly, ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’ and ‘Bus Yatra’ are two programmes that are meant to be publicised by the grassroots-level leadership, the Chief Minister said.

While the bus yatras and campaigns for ‘Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha’ and ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’ would be held from October 25 to December 31, the campaign for the ‘Aadudam Andhra’ sports festival would be held from December 11 to January 15.

‘Why AP needs Jagan’ is a campaign planned to be organised from November 1 to December 10 to raise awareness among the public on the government’s achievements and development work done in their mandal, Assembly constituency, and district. Similarly, leaders from SC/ST/BC communities and minorities will be involved in the YSRCP Bus Yatra from October 25 to December 31. ‘Aadudaam Andhra’, a campaign to encourage the youth to participate in sports activities and support them in achieving success at the national and international level, will be organised from December 11 to January 15. Hereafter, these events would become calendar events, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

“Through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, the government has already transferred ₹2.35 lakh crore into beneficiaries’ accounts. Additionally, we have distributed nearly 31 lakh house pattas and homes to women beneficiaries under the ‘Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu’ programme, empowering women economically, socially, and politically,” he said.

“We have successfully fulfilled 99% of the promises made in our election manifesto, setting an extraordinary example unparalleled in the country. Our various welfare programmes have positively impacted 87% of families in the State,” he said.

“Furthermore, our initiatives have initiated crucial reforms at the grassroots-level, emphasising decentralisation. In addition to education and healthcare reforms, the government has also provided transparent financial assistance to empower women, support farmers, and drive overall development. Upholding principles of social justice and regional equity has become the bedrock of both my government and the YSRCP,” he added.