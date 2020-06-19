With 425 new cases, curvecontinues to climb steeply

The growing incidence of COVID-19 infection among locals and those coming from abroad and other States during the past few weeks has more than doubled the total number of cases in the past 18 days.

During the past 24 hours, 425 new cases and two deaths due to it were reported in the State, taking the tally to 7, 496 and the toll to 92, according to the State’s bulletin issued on Thursday.

During ‘Unlock 1.0’— between June 1 and June 18 — the State reported 3, 925 cases which are 52% of the total cases.

The remaining 3, 571 cases were reported between March 12 and May 31 and account for 48% of the total cases.

Both the deaths occurred in Krishna district which has the highest mortality rate of 3.42%.

Of the total 7, 496 cases, as many as 3, 772 persons have recovered, including the cases of 131 new recoveries during the past 24 hours, and 3, 632 persons are undergoing treatment in the State.

As many as 5, 854 cases (78%) of the total cases are of locals and the remaining 22% are of foreign returnees (289) and migrant returnees and other State people (1,353).

Most of the new local cases were reported in Anantapur (62), Kurnool (50) and West Godavari (38) districts. They are followed by Krishna (28), Nellore (26), Kadapa (23), Chittoor (18), East Godavari (18), Guntur (14), Prakasam (11), Srikakulam (4), Visakhapatnam (4) and Vizianagaram (3). Among foreign returnees and other State people, 26 and 100 cases respectively were reported.

District tallies

The district tallies of local cases are also follows: Kurnool (1,201), Krishna (849), Guntur (708), Anantapur (642), Nellore (451), East Godavari (422), Chittoor (406), West Godavari (386), Kadapa (292), Visakhapatnam (233), Prakasam (128), Vizianagaram (77) and Srikakulam (59).

Meanwhile, the State has crossed the six-lakh-mark in tests, including the 13, 923 conducted in the past day.

So far, the State has tested 6, 12, 397 samples and in the past 18 days, nearly 3 lakh samples were conducted. The State’s tests per million population ratio is at 11, 468.

The positivity rate is 1.22% and the mortality rate is 1.23%.

The recovery rate fell to 50.32% due to the huge number of new cases reported in the recent past.