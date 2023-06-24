Winds of change blowing in favour of BJP in Andhra Pradesh, says Somu Veerraju

June 24, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has claimed that there is a political vacuum in Andhra Pradesh, and people are prepared to give his party an opportunity to fill that void as they can clearly see the good things done by the Central government for the State.

The welfare schemes implemented by the Centre were evoking a positive response from the people, and it augured well for the BJP, Mr. Veerraju asserted while addressing the media here on June 24 (Saturday).

Mr. Veerraju said people were desperate to have the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) replaced by a party capable of taking the State forward, and insisted that the winds of change were blowing in favour of the BJP in the State.

The YSRCP government was covering up the fact that implementation of various schemes would not be possible with the support of the Centre.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had also done the same thing, i.e. robbing the NDA Government of the credit due to it for disbursing huge sums towards its share in a host of welfare schemes. Whatever development happened in the State was due to the support of the Central government, he said.

Mr. Veerraju said reports that the BJP and the TDP were poised to forge an alliance were mere speculation, and that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah should not be construed as the two parties joining hands for the 2024 elections.