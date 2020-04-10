Window for buying essentials curtailed to 3 hours in Guntur

The civic authorities have curtailed the window for the purchase of essential commodities to three hours a day from the earlier hours.

The shops selling essential commodities such as groceries and vegetables, which were allowed to remain open from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., have been instructed to down shutters by 9 a.m.

With the revised timings came into force on Friday, many people who went to buy the provisions were stopped by the police on the roads. They were let off only after 9 a.m.

Amid the stringent enforcement of the lockdown norms, the district administration has announced that wearing masks while going out has been made compulsory.

No travel after 10 a.m.

“The decision was taken as per the directives issued by the Central and State governments. A fine of ₹1,000 will be imposed on for not wearing masks while venturing out,” said Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar on Friday.

Meanwhile, restriction has been imposed all kinds of travel between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Even, the government employees have been instructed to reach their offices before 10 a.m.

Control rooms for locals

The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has opened control rooms in 10 containment zones to help the local residents get essential commodities.

Earlier in the day, Mr. I. Samuel Ananda Kumar, along with Special Officer B. Rajasekhar, visited Guntur Medical College where a new virology lab has been opened.

They also went inspected the areas in I Town from where several positive cases have been reported.