March 06, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

TDP MLC candidate for North Andhra Graduates Constituency Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao on Monday said he would strive to bring back the Old Pension Scheme since the Contributory Pension System (CPS) failed to ensure financial and social security for employees after retirement.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said CPS turned into a bane for lakhs of pensioners as they were being paid a paltry ₹1,500 a month. Mr. Chiranjeevi Rao, who submitted his resignation from a junior-lecturer post to contest the election, said he was aware of all the issues of employees and the unemployed.

“Thousands of youth are forced to migrate to cities of other States owing to a lack of livelihood opportunities in North Andhra region. Only the TDP can ensure development in the region. We are highlighting the issue during my election campaign,” said Mr. Chiranjeevi Rao.

Meanwhile, former Minister Chikkala Ramachandra Rao, TDP senior leader Mente Parthasaradhi and other leaders campaigned for Mr. Chiranjeevi Rao in Ambatisatram and other parts of Vizinaagaram city.