Will strive hard for early completion of Bhogapuram international airport: JSP candidate

Jana Sena Party (JSP) candidate for Nellimarla, Lokam Madhavi, on Thursday said that she would strive hard for the early completion of Bhogapuram international airport, to ensure jobs for local youngsters. Along with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP candidate Kalisetti Appala Naidu, she campaigned in Nellimarla of Vizianagaram district.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that all National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners such as JSP-TDP-BJP would give top priority to development, which was the need of the hour for Nellimarla constituency. She thanked all TDP leaders including Kimidi Nagarjuna, Suvvada Ravisekhar, Kadagala Anand and others for extending their wholehearted support to her.