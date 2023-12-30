Will leave no stone unturned to ensure the defeat of YSRCP in 2024 elections, says MLC Vamsi Krishna Yadav

December 30, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Member of the Legislative Council Ch. Vasmi Krishna Srinivas Yadav says his ultimate goal is to ensure the defeat of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the 2024 elections.

Mr. Yadav, who was addressing the media here on December 30 for the first time after leaving the ruling party and joining the JSP, said despite striving for the development of the party, he had not been given the priority he deserved by the leadership.

“I had suffered many insults in the YSRCP despite my sincere efforts for its victory in 2019. In the process, I had to sell 60 acres of my land. In return, I got nothing. I will do my best to defeat the YSRCP and give it as a return gift,” Mr. Yadav asserted.

He claimed that BC leaders in the YSRCP were unhappy with the party. Criticising Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath, he said, “Though Mr. Amarnath joined the YSRCP after me, he was made a Minister. Those who insulted Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy are now Ministers.”

In an oblique reference to P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, he said a former Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University had played an active role in politics.

“What is the relationship between a former AU Vice-Chancellor and the YSRCP, and what is his role in deciding tickets for corporators in the GVMC?” Mr. Yadav questioned.

Accusing MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana of playing a key role in getting him sidelined in the YSRCP, Mr. Yadav said, “I will see that his political career ends.” Mr. Yadav said that 10 more MLCs were ready to switch their loyalties. He also said that 30 corporators would quit the party soon.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should recognise those who worked for the party and ensure that they do not leave the party. I will work for the development of JSP,” he said.