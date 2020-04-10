Will ensure supply of commodities in containment zones, says Minister

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu on Friday said that those living in containment zones in the district will not face any inconvenience as there would be no disruption in supply of essential commodities and services.

Mr. Kannababu, who is also the in-charge Minister of Visakhapatnam district, held a high-level review meeting on the COVID-19 situation at the VUDA Children’s Arena in the city, with Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Lok Sabha MPs M.V.V. Satyanarayana and B.V. Satyavathi (Anakapalle), Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana and Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and Collector V. Vinay Chand in attendance.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Mr. Kannababu said that there are seven containment zones in the district. There were 2.6 lakh families and a total population of seven lakh in these zones. Five emergency numbers have been displayed prominently within the respective zones to enable residents to contact in case of medical emergencies other than COVID-19 and for essential commodities. Those supplying essential commodities to those areas would be issued passes, he said.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that there were 1.47 crore cardholders in the district and ration was already supplied to 92% of them. The remaining cardholders would also be given ration in due course, he said. People from other States, who were stranded in the city, were accommodated at the shelters provided by the GVMC, which was also serving them food. Those who do not possess ration cards could go to the shelters. A few of them, who had reservations about going to the shelters, would be provided essential commodities through NGOs. A total of 4,800 such persons were identified in the district, he said.

The industries in the city and district have contributed a total of ₹6.52 crore towards the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund, Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and the District Collector’s Relief Fund for undertaking COVID-19 relief works, he said.

Replying to queries, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that the Central Government has issued clear guidelines for implementation of the lockdown in the containment zones. “If we allow free movement of people, the disease will spread to other areas,” he said.

The Collector clarified that the idea of containment zones was to contain the virus in that particular area and not allow it to spread to other areas. Those providing essential services would be allowed on production of their identity card, he said.