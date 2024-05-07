Will bring railway line to Konaseema to fulfil my father’s dream, says G.M.C. Balayogi’s son

May 07, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

Ganti Harish Madhur (33), the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) candidate for the Amalapuram Lok Sabha constituency, has big shoes to fill.

His father, the late G.M.C. Balayogi, who died aged 50 in a helicopter accident in 2002, was the youngest Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the first Dalit to hold the post. He was admired for his cool, calm demeanour during heated debates in Parliament, and was held in high regard in his constituency of Amalapuram in East Godavari district.

Now, Mr. Harish is in the fray from the same constituency that elected his father twice to the Lok Sabha. He is hopeful that his second outing at the hustings will prove to be fruitful, after losing narrowly to the YSRCP in 2019.

The aspiring parliamentarian is clear about what he wants to bring to his constituency if elected.

“Getting the Kotipalli-Narsapur (Konaseema railway project) railway line commissioned is my primary goal. It was my father’s dream as well as an aspiration of the people of Konaseema,” Mr. Harish says.

“The railway line would have seen the light of day had my father been alive. It was a dream project of his which I am keen on fulfilling. The project was not given any priority by the ruling YSRCP. Most of the district is surrounded by water, and lacks railway connectivity. The beauty of the Konaseema region is still hidden and its tourism potential untapped. Rail connectivity will help the region blossom,” he says.

A ‘lifeline’ in limbo

Sanctioned in 2000-01, the 57-km long Konaseema railway line was to be commissioned by the year 2009 at an estimated cost of ₹1,045 crore. The line includes three bridges across the Godavari. By 2024, the estimated project cost more than doubled to ₹2,500 crore, and its commissioning is anticipated in 2027 according to railway officials.

“In 2019, I lost my maiden battle in Amalapuram Lok Sabha constituency. However, I have been pursuing the matter of the delayed project with the Ministry of Railways. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has completely ignored putting up the matching grant in order to speed up the execution of the project. We cannot blame the Centre in this regard as its support has been immense. In 2024, my goal will remain unchanged as our region needs to be connected by the rail network to the rest of India in order to not just boost tourism but also to open up markets fpr export of food crops, coconut and fish,” says Mr. Harish

On erosion of the riverbed in the Godavari delta, Mr. Harish claimed that a revetment for the islands, promised by Mr. Jagan, remained elusive thus leading to the loss of a large tract of land.

“I will find a solution to the erosion of the riverbed. Otherwise, the farmers will be at risk of losing their fertile land. Sitting MP P. Anuradha has failed to take up this problem with the Centre. I have discussed the revetment problem with our party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party supremo K. Pawan Kalyan,” he said, adding that poor maintenance of the existing revetment would be sorted out.

Drinking water woes

“Nearly one-fourth of the constituency’s population, comprising mainly fisherfolk families, still lack access to safe drinking water. Supply of drinking water is a major challenge due to the narrow bridges to the islands. I guarantee that most of the CSR funds released by companies involved in oil and natural exploration in Konaseema will be spent on drinking water supply and health,” he said, adding that the groundwater in the region is not fit for consumption as it has high salinity.

He said he would strive to improve the fortunes of the coconut farmers in the region. “It is a fact that Konaseema has the highest coconut productivity per hectare in India. However, compared to Kerala, our farmers have not been equipped with the requisite skills to bring out value-based coconut products. My thrust will be on skill training, development and exports of a range of products.”

On the rise in oil and natural gas explorations in the Krishna-Godavari region, Mr. Harish said he would focus on boosting employment opportunities for locals in onshore and offshore activities to prevent migration from Konaseema.

On the riots that occurred in Amalapuram two years ago over the naming of the district after B.R. Ambedkar, Mr. Harish alleged: “It is an open secret that the YSRCP instigated the riots. The manner in which the district was renamed is evidence of this.”

On taking forward the legacy of his father, Mr. Harish said: “The people of Konaseema still fondly remember my father and continue to shower their affection on me. I will strive to live up to their expectations.”