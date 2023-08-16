HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will approach NGT if A.P. government doesn’t come up with steps to protect ‘Erra Matti Dibbalu’ in 48 hours, says Pawan Kalyan

Calling for earmarking buffer zones to protect such rare geo-heritage sites, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan alleges that the State government is not at all concerned about it

August 16, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
JSP president Pawan Kalyan watching the Erra Matti Dibbalu from a vantage point, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

JSP president Pawan Kalyan watching the Erra Matti Dibbalu from a vantage point, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has set a 48-hour deadline to the Andhra Pradesh Government to come up with measures to protect the geo-heritage site, Erra Matti Dibbalu (red sand dunes), under the Bheemunipatnam constituency in the city.

As a part of his Varahi Yatra, Mr. Pawan Kalyan visited the site in the evening on August 16 (Wednesday). He was accompanied by, among others, party leaders Nadendla Manohar, Kona Tata Rao, and T. Siva Shankar.

“On one side of the site lands are being given to some ashram and layouts are being marked by the civic body on the other side,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said after inspecting the site. Such activities were turning out to be a threat to the naturally formed red sand dunes, he said.

“The red sand dunes are in an extent of about 292 acres. It is the responsibility of the government to protect the site. There should be a buffer zone to protect such sites. Measures such as arranging a fence should be immediately taken up,” he said.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan also said that if the government failed to respond and come up with a solution in the next 48 hours, the JSP would take up the issue with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the authorities concerned in the Union government.

The red sand dunes had been recognised as a rare geo-heritage site by the Geological Survey of India (GSI). In Asia, they could be found only in Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and Tamil Nadu in India, and in Sri Lanka. “Instead of recognising and protecting such sites, the government has no concern for it at all,” he alleged.

The JSP chief also demanded that the Visakhapatnam district Collector respond to the issue.

Earlier, Mr. Pawan Kalyan reached Bheemunipatnam in a rally organised by the local JSP leaders. A large number of fans and supporters of the JSP participated in it.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / monument and heritage site / Visakhapatnam

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.