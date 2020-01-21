Wild elephant electrocuted near Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh

A wild elephant from the Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary was electrocuted in the fields near Tekumanda village of Bangarupalem mandal, 30 km from here, in the early hours of Tuesday. The incident happened when elephant-trackers were driving back a 14-member herd into the forests.

Jumbo hit

According to reports, a big herd from the wildlife sanctuary had trooped into the fields of standing paddy crop at the forested village. Acting on information, the forest personnel rushed there along with the trackers. While driving away the herd, a giant male jumbo on the run had a brush with a weak electric pole in the fields. The pole got uprooted and the overhead cables fell on the animal, leading to its instantaneous death.

Senior forest officials inspected the spot. A team of veterinary doctors are expected to visit the field for postmortem.

Meanwhile, it is the first jumbo casualty in the Koundinya Wildlife Zone this year. In 2019, five elephants got electrocuted in the fileds abutting the sanctuary area, while one elephant died due to internal fighting among herds.