Wife of Telangana CID DG killed in car accident

The wife of Telangana Director-General of Police (CID) was killed and two others were injured when the car they were travelling in overturned in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district on Monday, police said.

Police sub-inspector at Ramgarh police station Achalaram Dhaka said the three were returning after visiting the Tanot Mata temple.

Sheela Singh Jatav (56), wife of DGP Govind Singh, died while the other two were injured.

The injured have been admitted to Jawahar Hospital for treatment, the sub-inspector said. The police are investigating the matter, he added.


