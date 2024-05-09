GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Why is Botcha family alone cornering the political pie in North Andhra, asks Chandrababu Naidu

Accusing Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana of neglecting development of Cheepurupalli Assembly constituency, the TDP chief appeals to voters to vote for party candidates Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao (Cheepurupalli) and Vizianagaram Lok Sabha nominee Kalisetti Appalanaidu in the ensuing elections

Published - May 09, 2024 08:37 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing a public meeting at Cheepurpalli on Thursday.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing a public meeting at Cheepurpalli on Thursday.

Incumbent YSRCP MLA from Cheepurupalli and Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, and his family members have been enjoying political power for many years in the North Andhra region without giving opportunity for others, alleges TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing a public meeting in the Minister’s own constituency, from which he is in the fray again, Mr. Naidu said that Mr. Satyanarayana, and MLAs Botcha Appala Narasayya (Gajpathinagaram) and Baddukonda Appalanaidu (Nellimarla), and Majji Srinivasa Rao (Zilla Parishad chairperson) had been enjoying power for many years.

“The family is preventing opportunities for others. This is also evident from the allotment of YSRCP ticket for Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency to Botcha Jhansi, wife of Mr. Satyanarayana,” the TDP chief observed.

He accused that Mr. Satyanarayana’s family was silent over the grabbing of land worth ₹40,000 crore in the North Andhra region by influential YSRCP leaders as it (the family) could get maximum number of Assembly and Lok Sabha tickets in the region.

Asserting that Mr. Satyanarayana’s defeat was imminent in Cheepurupalli as he could not develop the constituency in the last two decades, Mr. Naidu urged people to vote for TDP’s Cheepurupalli candidate Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao and Vizianagaram MP nominee Kalisetti Appalanaidu in the ensuing general elections while explaining their contribution to the development of the region.

Explaining the party’s super-six schemes, Mr. Naidu said, “I will implement welfare schemes without imposing any additional financial burden on the people. I will create wealth and distribute it among the people through welfare schemes.”

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.