When ad hoc arrangements helped save lives

Govt. health institutions in Anantapur proved inadequate for the challenge initially; facilities have later been shored up on a war-footing, say officials

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the severe paucity of health infrastructure in Anantapur district and the inability of the political leadership cutting across party affiliations to address the urgency of developing self-sustainable health infrastructure in Anantpur district forced the district administration to heavily rely on temporary COVID Care Centres.

But for the services of these centres, many COVID-19 patients would have perished not due to the complications of the virus but shaken by the fear of death due to their ‘positive’ status.

The 20-year-old Government Medical College here does not have sufficient number of post-graduate courses and teaching staff. When the district administration tried to recruit 104 specialist doctors, not even a single person applied. Out of the 250 ordinary medical officers temporarily recruited, most were BDS (bachelor of dental surgery) holders and only a few MBBS graduates.

The Government General Hospital in the city is a District COVID Hospital, but not more than 516 beds out of 905 could be used for COVID patients with severe breathing problems, as there was no alternative for shifting gynaecology and paediatrics wings.

Fire Safety ‘No Objection Certificate’ has not been obtained for the GGH and no piped oxygen facility is available. The paramedical and medical fraternity lacks motivation to serve patients leading to several deaths in the absence of a human touch to provide at least oxygen support immediately on arrival.

District Fire Officer Uppala Sarath Babu served notices on 10 hospitals, both government and private, for not obtaining an NOC.

Infrastructure strengthened

Infrastructure improvements that would have taken several years normally, were completed within three months at several towns like Hindupur, Kadiri, Guntakal, Dharmavaram, and Tadipatri, Collector Gandham Chandrudu tells The Hindu. "The government has invested in the oxygen pipeline infrastructure at the Sri Sathya Sai Super-Speciality Hospital and RDT Bathalapalli Hospital," he says. Fire safety equipment has been provided in government buildings on a war-footing. Recreational and sports/playing equipment has been provided at the COVID Care Centres in Anantapur.

After initial hiccups in serving of food at the care centres, things have stabilised within a month and vacant beds availability position is available online, with a nodal officer coordinating it.