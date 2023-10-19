HamberMenu
We’ll vote for the party that brings back OPS, says striking teacher union leaders 

Referring to the government’s claim that implementation of the old pension scheme would result in an economic crisis in the State, the federation leaders demanded that the government release a white paper on the economic conditions in the State

October 19, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The indefinite hunger strike launched by State leaders of the A.P. United Teachers’ Federation (UTF) in support of their demand for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), entered its second day on October 19.

The State committee leaders have said that they would not accept either the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) or the Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS) formulated by the State government as an alternative to the OPS. They demanded implementation of the old pension scheme for teachers whose appointment process was completed before 2004 but they were given their appointment letters after September 1 in 2004.

They said the government employees, teachers and the public at large would vote for the party that would bring back the old pension scheme in the forthcoming elections and demanded that political parties spell out their stand on the pension issue.

Referring to the government’s claim that implementation of the old pension scheme would result in an economic crisis in the State, the federation leaders demanded that the government release a white paper on the economic conditions in the State.

Stating that the choice was between doing a favour to the corporate sector by implementing the CPS and supporting the government employees by bringing back OPS, they said it was for the government to take its call.

Meanwhile, sources said the dipping blood sugar levels of the 10 UTF leaders who started their hunger strike at the UTF office on October 18 is a cause of concern.

The Communist Party of India- (Marxist) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao, has extended the party’s full support to the teacher’s cause. He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had promised to restore the old pension scheme during his padayatra in the State, should fulfil his promise now.

