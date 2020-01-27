Welfare schemes benefiting all sections: Guntur Collector

District Collector I. Samuel Anand Kumar said that welfare schemes introduced by Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy are being implemented for the benefit of all sections in society.

The Collector unfurled the national flag and received the guard of honour from the armed forces at the 71st Republic Day celebrations at the Police Parade Grounds.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Samuel said that YSR Rythu Bharosa, YSR Aasara, YSR Pensions and House for All and YSR Fee Reimbursement Scheme are being implemented completely.

“The district administration has appointed 17,000 village volunteers, 9,000 ward volunteers to take the welfare schemes to the door step of people. As part of the decentralization of governance, 872 village secretariats and 462 ward secretariats are set up, through which 540 services would be delivered to the people,” he said.

He added that as part of Spandana programme, 94,000 petitions have been received, out of which 91,000 have been solved.

The Collector later felicitated freedom fighters and later gave away merit awards to departmental heads and employees who have rendered outstanding services.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, Ch. Vijaya Rao, Joint Collector A.S Dinesh Kumar were present.