We shall work as a family towards establishing people’s government, says CM Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the secretaries to the government and heads of the departments to ensure corruption-free governance with increased transparency. He said that he would reward officials who cut unnecessary expenses and perform better.

Mr. Jagan met all the higher officials soon after assuming office on Saturday. It was his first visit to the Secretariat in Velagapudi.

He said he is having confidence in the efficiency of the officers and asked them to cooperate to establish a proper people’s government so that the country looks. “We all should work as a family and the YSRCP manifesto should be the followed to implement all the promises. Before going for 2024 elections we should bring in a change in governance,” he said.