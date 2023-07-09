HamberMenu
Watch | Did you know Vizag has a silent reading community?

Did you know Vizag has a silent reading community?
| Video Credit: V Raju and KR Deepak

A weekend book reading initiative - Vizag reads - at the VMRDA Central Park in Visakhapatnam, is giving an opportunity for book-lovers to come together and read in peace.

July 09, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The trend was kickstarted by two friends at Cubbon Park in Bengaluru, which turned into a worldwide silent reading movement.

In less than six months, there were more than 30 chapters across various cities in India and around 15 internationally.

People reading books under the shade of trees at VMRDA Central Park as part of a quiet reading initiative called Vizag Reads in Visakhapatnam.

People reading books under the shade of trees at VMRDA Central Park as part of a quiet reading initiative called Vizag Reads in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: Deepak KR

Inspired by the book reading culture in Bangalore, Shireen, a business consultant, and Meghana Gorli, a student, started Vizag Reads.

Vizag Reads is going to be a weekly occurrence from 9am to 11am every Sunday at VMRDA Central Park.

Visakhapatnam has a handful of book clubs wherein participants read and discuss pre-decided titles and authors. But at Vizag Reads, one can bring any reading material of their choice, even a newspaper or research paper. 

Read the full story here

Report: Nivedita Ganguly

Visuals: V Raju and KR Deepak

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S

